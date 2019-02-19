John William Shean



Jeffersonville - Funeral services for John William Shean, 81, of Jeffersonville, Indiana will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Pkwy in Jeffersonville, with burial to follow in New Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-8 PM and from 9 AM until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. He passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home.



John was born on December 6, 1937 in West Point, Kentucky to the late, Albert Shean and Harriet Dishman Galloway. He was a third generation brick mason and member of the International Union of Bricklayers Local 4. John was a member of Wall Street United Methodist Church, the Clark County Casting and Conservation Club, and Clark County Amateur Radio Club. He was a man of many hobbies but he had a true passion for amateur radio. John was previously the Clark County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator and volunteered his time helping with the American Red Cross and many other local agencies. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donnie Frances Brooks.



He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Elaine Lentz Shean; four children, Chris Shean (Christine); Brian Shean; Brent Shean (Nathalie); Celeste Harrigan (Dan); four grandchildren, Clara Shean, Ryan Shean, Molly Shean, Isabella Harrigan; and several siblings.



Memorial contributions can be made to ALS and/or the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.scottfuneralhome.com Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019