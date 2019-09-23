Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
3926 Poplar Level Rd
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William Spencer Jr.


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John William Spencer Jr. Obituary
John William Spencer, Jr.

Louisville - 94, passed away September 21, 2019 at The Nazareth Home. He was born September 17, 1925 in Louisville, Ky to the late Francis Hannel and John W. Spencer, Sr. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Rose Merkel Spencer, and brother, Robert Spencer.

He enjoyed woodworking, boating and fishing, collecting and building model cars, and traveling. He retired from the Louisville Courier Journal as a photoengraver. He proudly served his country during WWII in the Army.

He is survived by his children, Richard Spencer (Wendy), Jack Spencer, Linda Guild (Courtney), Barbara Dishon (Don); grandchildren, Cori Gadansky (Chris), John Spencer Guild (MaryCrae), Lindsay Kapfhammer, Jennifer Klingensmith (Kevin), Douglas Spencer (Kaylee), Claudia Dishon (Nathaniel), Phillip Dishon (Heather); great grandchildren, Luke, Leo, Harper, Eli, Lainey, Dylan, and Jacob.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3926 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville, KY 40213. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now