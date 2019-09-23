|
|
John William Spencer, Jr.
Louisville - 94, passed away September 21, 2019 at The Nazareth Home. He was born September 17, 1925 in Louisville, Ky to the late Francis Hannel and John W. Spencer, Sr. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Rose Merkel Spencer, and brother, Robert Spencer.
He enjoyed woodworking, boating and fishing, collecting and building model cars, and traveling. He retired from the Louisville Courier Journal as a photoengraver. He proudly served his country during WWII in the Army.
He is survived by his children, Richard Spencer (Wendy), Jack Spencer, Linda Guild (Courtney), Barbara Dishon (Don); grandchildren, Cori Gadansky (Chris), John Spencer Guild (MaryCrae), Lindsay Kapfhammer, Jennifer Klingensmith (Kevin), Douglas Spencer (Kaylee), Claudia Dishon (Nathaniel), Phillip Dishon (Heather); great grandchildren, Luke, Leo, Harper, Eli, Lainey, Dylan, and Jacob.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3926 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville, KY 40213. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019