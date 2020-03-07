|
|
John Worden Wilder
Louisville - John Worden Wilder, 87, passed away at Audubon hospital, Louisville, Kentucky, March 6, 2020.
He was born on June 16, 1932.
He served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War.
He was a graduate of Corbin High School.
He was a member of Calvary Apostolic Church, former treasurer of Kosair Shrine Temple, a past member of Fern Creek and Valley-Daylight Masonic Lodges, a member of The Past Masters Club at Kosair Shrine Temple, a member of The Scottish Rite Valley of Louisville 33rd Degree, a member of The Q Club.
John was an electrician and in management at G.E. for 40 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents Martha (Jackson) and William Wilder; son, Michael Todd Wilder, as well as brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife Clara Wilder; children, Paul Wilder, and Terry Wilder (Teresa); grandchildren, Lauren Kelly (Richard), Stacy Reed (Christopher), Jordan Wilder; great grandchildren, Cooper Kelly, Baylor Kelly, and Lucy Clare Kelly.
Service will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway 40216.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M., and Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of Sympathy can be donated to Kosair Charities, P.O. Box 37370, Louisville, KY 40223.
Kosair.org
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020