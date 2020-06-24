Johnetta Finch Gay
louisville - Gay, Johnetta Finch, 85, of Louisville died Sunday June 21, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville. She was a native of Bowling Green, KY a retired teacher for the Greater Clark County, IN and she also taught at the Jefferson County Public and Catholic Schools Systems. She was a member of First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include three sons William A. Gay, III (Kristi); Orlando R. Gay and Christopher D. Gay; two sisters Lilla Joyce Johnson (Aaron) and Gloria A. Nimocks; 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday June 26, 2020 at First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church 3601 Virginia Avenue (PRIVATE FAMILY ONLY). Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Avenue. (SIGN THE BOOK; VEIW THE REMAINS; SPEAK TO THE FAMILY; THEN PLEASE LEAVE ALLOWING OTHERS TO DO THE SAME)
Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.