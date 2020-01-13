|
Johnnie Dale Quillen
Crestwood - Johnnie Dale Quillen 66, of Crestwood, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
She was a member of Ballardsville Baptist Church. She worked at Commonwealth Life Insurance, Old Colony Insurance and BB&T Insurance.
Preceding her in death were her parents; Johnny Ray and Nettie Mary Gilbert.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, David Quillen; sisters, Carol Moore (Bill) and Becky Gilbert; nephews, John and Joseph (Tammy) Hayden.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 AM on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial to follow in Valley of Rest Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 8 PM on Wednesday.
Memorial gifts to Second Chance at Life Kentucky (Po Box 21425, Louisville KY 40221).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020