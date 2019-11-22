Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Johnnie L. Sutherland Obituary
Johnnie L. Sutherland

Louisville - Mr. Johnnie L. Sutherland, Jr., age 80, of Middletown, KY returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Pewee Valley, KY to the late John "Cutter" L. Sutherland, Sr. and Dora Mae Williams Sutherland.

Mr. Sutherland was a member of Woodland Baptist Church and retired from Hillerich & Bradsby after 43 years of service. He was the Past Master of Swigert-Middletown Lodge #218 F&AM and Lewis-Parkland Lodge #638 F&AM. During his retirement driving for Greater Louisville Limousine Company, he served grieving families by taking their loved ones for their final ride.

Among those who preceded him in death are, his wife, Linda Mattingly Sutherland and his sister, Martha Predmore.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters, Vicki Mumaw, Pamela McWhorter, Jacque Miller (Bill); stepsons, Tony Adkins (Debbie) and Jason Mattingly; 7 grandchildren, Chad, Josh, Sarah, Katelyn, Anthony, Kaylee and Jameson; 2 great-grandchildren, Jessyca and Justin and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery (Todd's Point, KY). Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Monday from 12:00 pm until the time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
