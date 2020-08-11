1/1
Johnnie Lenwood Newcomb
Johnnie Lenwood Newcomb

Louisville - 86, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Robert (Pat) & Viola (Sapp) Newcomb; sons, Terry Newcomb & Michael Newcomb; grandsons, Joseph Sparks & Taran Clark; and six brothers.

Johnnie was retired from G.E. after 38 years of service.

Left to cherish his memory, his wife, Bridget (Mills) Newcomb; daughter-in-laws, Debbie Newcomb & Juanita Newcomb; children, Francis Newcomb, Shirley Powell (Billy), Kenny Newcomb (Tara); 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; two brothers, Luther Newcomb (Aline), & Billy Newcomb; two sisters, Catherine Raffety (Fred) & Carolyn Sue Yates (Jody).

Visitation Monday, August, 17, 2020 10am-2pm, with Rosary Prayers at 2pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
AUG
17
Rosary
02:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
5029691367
