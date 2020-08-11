Johnnie Lenwood NewcombLouisville - 86, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.He was preceded in death by his parents, William Robert (Pat) & Viola (Sapp) Newcomb; sons, Terry Newcomb & Michael Newcomb; grandsons, Joseph Sparks & Taran Clark; and six brothers.Johnnie was retired from G.E. after 38 years of service.Left to cherish his memory, his wife, Bridget (Mills) Newcomb; daughter-in-laws, Debbie Newcomb & Juanita Newcomb; children, Francis Newcomb, Shirley Powell (Billy), Kenny Newcomb (Tara); 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; two brothers, Luther Newcomb (Aline), & Billy Newcomb; two sisters, Catherine Raffety (Fred) & Carolyn Sue Yates (Jody).Visitation Monday, August, 17, 2020 10am-2pm, with Rosary Prayers at 2pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.