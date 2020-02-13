|
|
Johnnie Miles
Louisville - 78, passed away February 10, 2020.
He was a member of Midwest Church of Christ.
He is survived by the love of his life Dorothy Miles, his children; Tonya Lee (Donnell), Lorenzo Miles (Jamika) and Vanessa Woods and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral; 12 noon Wednesday at his church 2115 Garland Ave, entombment Resthaven Memorial Park, visitation: 10-12 noon Wednesday at the church. G. C. Williams in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020