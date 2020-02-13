Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Midwest Church of Christ
2115 Garland Ave
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Midwest Church of Christ
2115 Garland Ave
Johnnie Miles

Johnnie Miles Obituary
Johnnie Miles

Louisville - 78, passed away February 10, 2020.

He was a member of Midwest Church of Christ.

He is survived by the love of his life Dorothy Miles, his children; Tonya Lee (Donnell), Lorenzo Miles (Jamika) and Vanessa Woods and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral; 12 noon Wednesday at his church 2115 Garland Ave, entombment Resthaven Memorial Park, visitation: 10-12 noon Wednesday at the church. G. C. Williams in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020
