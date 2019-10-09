Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Canaan Christian Church
2840 Hikes Ln
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Canaan Christian Church
2840 Hikes Ln
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Canaan Christian Church
2840 Hikes Ln
Johnnie S. "Big Daddy" Brooks Sr.

Johnnie S. "Big Daddy" Brooks Sr. Obituary
Johnnie S. Brooks, Sr. "Big Daddy"

Louisville - 87, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.

He was a member and Deacon at Canaan Christian Church.

He is survived by his children, Katie English (Nolan), Dwaina Reeder (Frank), Annie Bradley, Mary Oliver (Arthur), Crystal Brooks, Eyna Cannon (Richard), Wenette Brooks, Johnnie Brooks, Jr. (Mary), Edrius Brooks (Blakeney); sisters, Willie Ann Whitfield, Mary Price (Frank), Georgia Henson; 23 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation: 5-8 pm Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Canaan Christian Church, 2840 Hikes Ln., also 11am-12pm Monday, October 14, 2019 at the church. Funeral: 12 noon Monday, October 14, 2019 at the church. Entombment: Evergreen Mausoleum.

Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
