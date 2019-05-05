Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Frazier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Frazier


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johnny Frazier Obituary
Johnny Frazier

Louisville - Johnny Frazier, 58, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2019. Johnny was a jack-of-all trades and lived his life accordingly.

He was born on October 24, 1960 in Louisville, Kentucky to William and Anna (Perkins) Frazier. He is preceded in death by his father and brother, Tommy Frazier.

Johnny is survived by his mother, Anna Frazier brothers, William (Donna) Frazier, Jr., and Michael Frazier, sisters, Connie Gripp, and JoAnna Lampkin. Johnny also is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Graveside Services will be private at Bethany Cemetery.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now