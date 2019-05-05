|
|
Johnny Frazier
Louisville - Johnny Frazier, 58, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2019. Johnny was a jack-of-all trades and lived his life accordingly.
He was born on October 24, 1960 in Louisville, Kentucky to William and Anna (Perkins) Frazier. He is preceded in death by his father and brother, Tommy Frazier.
Johnny is survived by his mother, Anna Frazier brothers, William (Donna) Frazier, Jr., and Michael Frazier, sisters, Connie Gripp, and JoAnna Lampkin. Johnny also is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Graveside Services will be private at Bethany Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019