A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shawnee Presbyterian Church
101 S. 44th Street
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Shawnee Presbyterian Church
101 S. 44th Street
Johnny Garcia Cook


Louisville - , 70, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019.

He was a member of Shawnee Presbyterian Church, Navy Veterans and avid Cardinal Fan.

He is survived by his children, Cortez Johnson, Edward VanMeter, Gracie Noble, and Johnetta Williams; mother, Willie Mae Cook; brother, George Cook( Wanda Gardner), host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Monday, April 1, 2019 at Shawnee Presbyterian Church, 101 S. 44th Street, with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
