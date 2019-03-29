|
|
Johnny Garcia Cook
Louisville - , 70, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019.
He was a member of Shawnee Presbyterian Church, Navy Veterans and avid Cardinal Fan.
He is survived by his children, Cortez Johnson, Edward VanMeter, Gracie Noble, and Johnetta Williams; mother, Willie Mae Cook; brother, George Cook( Wanda Gardner), host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Monday, April 1, 2019 at Shawnee Presbyterian Church, 101 S. 44th Street, with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019