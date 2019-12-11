|
|
Johnny J. Hammond
Floyds Knobs, Indiana - Johnny J. Hammond, 69, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, died on December 10, 2019 at his residence. He was born on May 19, 1950 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Charles R. and Juanita (Seaton) Hammond.
He was a school teacher for 33 years, having taught at Leavenworth High School and Crawford County Jr. Sr. High School. He was of the Methodist Faith. He played baseball for Greenville, Illinois College. He was an All American baseball player and was inducted into the Greenville Hall of Fame. He continued his passion by coaching baseball and basketball. In his honor, the Crawford County High School baseball field was named after him.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Hammond of Floyds Knobs, Indiana; a daughter, Julie L. Drury (Kenny) of Greenville, Indiana; sons: Justin C. Hammond of Milltown, Indiana, Joseph A. Stone (Leslie) of Lanesville, Indiana, and Thomas M. Stone (Toni) of Charleston, South Carolina; his sister, Judy Skinner of Gilbertsville, Kentucky; and grandchildren, Jakob, Jadyn, Birdie, Guy, Fern, and Isabel.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at the East Crawford Elementary School (fomerly Milltown Elementary) 518 Speed Road, Milltown, Indiana 47145. Interment will follow in the Milltown Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm and after 9:00 am until time of the service at 11:00 am, all at the East Crawford Elementary School.
Bro. Paul Walerczak will officiate the service.
Memorial contributions can be given to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) 11902 Brinley Ave., Suite 100, Louisville, Kentucky 40243, and/or St. Marys of Navilleton ( St. Vincent of DePaul), 7500 Navilleton Road, Floyds Knobs, Indiana 47119
Brown Funeral Home in Milltown, Indiana is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019