Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny L. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny L. Miller Obituary
Johnny L. Miller

Louisville - passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020.

He was a retired adjuster from Traveler's Insurance and KY Farm Bureau and a member of South Jefferson Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Granvel and Goldie Miller; and one brother; and one sister.

Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sandy (Sermersheim) Miller; children, Doug Miller (Virginia) and Debbie German (Travis); grandchildren, Kerry Miller and Sydnie and Kinsley German; and brother, Lee Miller, of Lexington.

His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to South Jefferson Christian Church or Grace Kids: A Church for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -