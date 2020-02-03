|
|
Johnny L. Miller
Louisville - passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020.
He was a retired adjuster from Traveler's Insurance and KY Farm Bureau and a member of South Jefferson Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Granvel and Goldie Miller; and one brother; and one sister.
Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sandy (Sermersheim) Miller; children, Doug Miller (Virginia) and Debbie German (Travis); grandchildren, Kerry Miller and Sydnie and Kinsley German; and brother, Lee Miller, of Lexington.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to South Jefferson Christian Church or Grace Kids: A Church for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020