Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sojourn East
2501 Rudy Ln
Louisville, KY
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sojourn East
2501 Rudy Ln
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Sojourn East
2501 Rudy Ln
Louisville, KY
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Whited Cemetery
Liberty, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Lyons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Lee Lyons


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Lee Lyons Obituary
Johnny Lee Lyons

Louisville - 65, passed away surrounded by his loving family at Baptist Health in Louisville on December 3, 2019. He was born May 31, 1954 in Louisville, Ky to the late Louis Lowell and Julia Ann Johnson Lyons. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Michael and Louis Lowell Lyons, Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Violet Scott Lyons; sons, Jonathan (Kate) Lyons, Patrick Lyons; a beloved granddaughter; sisters; Susan (Ed) McAllister, Jacinta (Ed) Nelson; a brother, Rick (Colleen) Lyons; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at Sojourn East, 2501 Rudy Ln, Louisville, KY 40207. Visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019 and 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday. Graveside services will be 12 noon, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Whited Cemetery in Liberty, Ky.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Spark Campaign, C/O Sojourn East.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -