Johnny Lee Lyons
Louisville - 65, passed away surrounded by his loving family at Baptist Health in Louisville on December 3, 2019. He was born May 31, 1954 in Louisville, Ky to the late Louis Lowell and Julia Ann Johnson Lyons. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Michael and Louis Lowell Lyons, Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Violet Scott Lyons; sons, Jonathan (Kate) Lyons, Patrick Lyons; a beloved granddaughter; sisters; Susan (Ed) McAllister, Jacinta (Ed) Nelson; a brother, Rick (Colleen) Lyons; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at Sojourn East, 2501 Rudy Ln, Louisville, KY 40207. Visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019 and 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday. Graveside services will be 12 noon, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Whited Cemetery in Liberty, Ky.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Spark Campaign, C/O Sojourn East.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019