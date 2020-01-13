Resources
Jon A. Dean

Jon A. Dean

Metropolis, IL - Jon A. Dean, 86, of Metropolis, IL, formerly of Louisville, KY, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Southgate Health Care Center in Metropolis.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Mr. Dean was a Colonel in the Army Reserves, serving 17 years for his country. He was also named a Kentucky Colonel. Jon was a district manager in high-end retail sales, then retired as a supervisor from the Louisville Welcome Center.

Jon is survived by his wife of almost 16 years, Mary Dean; 2 daughters, Whitney Bell (Michael) & Christy Young (David); 1 son, Phil Dean; daughter-in-law, Therese Dean; 6 grandchildren; 2 stepchildren; 2 step grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Irma Dean; first wife, Margaret Dean; 1 son, Doug Dean; 1 grandson; 2 brothers.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
