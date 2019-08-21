|
|
Jon Joyce
Louisville - Jon Joyce , 50, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Jon was a manufacturing engineer with PSC for 31 years. He was an avid hunter, a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, and uncle.
He was born on May 21, 1969 in Louisville, Kentucky to William and Doris (Mercer) Joyce, Jr. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Cheri Lee.
Jon is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Angela M. Joyce; his daughters, Hannah and Katelyn Joyce his brothers, Chris (Connie) Joyce, and Jamie Joyce, father and mother-in-law, Joe and Barbara Combs, brother-In-Law, Todd Combs, several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation is 1pm to 7pm Friday, August 23, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 7pm on Friday, at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019