Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY

Louisville - Jonathan James Raymond Foster, 36, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, November 10, 2019. He is preceded in death by his brother, Nicholas Bohn; grandparents, Nola and Rick Graves. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Caroline (Eugene) Bohn; father, John Foster; children, Tyler and Harper Foster; siblings, Amanda Foster, Zachary Bohn; and many other loving family members. The Memorial Visitation will be on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 4-8pm at Evergreen Funeral Home. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
