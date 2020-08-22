Jonathan Malone "Jonny" Lenox
Louisville - Jonathan Malone "Jonny" Lenox, 22, of Louisville passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
He was born November 1, 1997 in Louisville to Dawn Marie Hutcherson and the late Richard Malone "Ric" Lenox.
Jonny loved life and had it all. He was a dad to his son Wesley, teaching him the passion he had for music and the love he had for life. Jonny had the most beautiful voice and was very talented on the piano. Jonny especially loved his dog Kodi and all animals. He had a perfect smile, fantastic wit, the ability to make friends with anyone, and his happiness for others came before his own.
He leaves to cherish his memory Annah Cecil and their son, Wesley Stuart Lenox; canine companion and best friend, Kodi; his mother, Dawn Hutcherson (David Greenlee); brother, Jacob "Jake" Greenlee; grandmother, DiAnne Hutcherson (Wayne McDermott); and aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
A celebration of Jonny's life will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family requests that contributions be made to The Healing Place in Jonny's name to help other young adults fight this battle, before it is lost. Please visit www.thehealingplace.org www.RattermanBrothers.com