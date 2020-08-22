1/1
Jonathan Malone "Jonny" Lenox
1997 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan Malone "Jonny" Lenox

Louisville - Jonathan Malone "Jonny" Lenox, 22, of Louisville passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

He was born November 1, 1997 in Louisville to Dawn Marie Hutcherson and the late Richard Malone "Ric" Lenox.

Jonny loved life and had it all. He was a dad to his son Wesley, teaching him the passion he had for music and the love he had for life. Jonny had the most beautiful voice and was very talented on the piano. Jonny especially loved his dog Kodi and all animals. He had a perfect smile, fantastic wit, the ability to make friends with anyone, and his happiness for others came before his own.

He leaves to cherish his memory Annah Cecil and their son, Wesley Stuart Lenox; canine companion and best friend, Kodi; his mother, Dawn Hutcherson (David Greenlee); brother, Jacob "Jake" Greenlee; grandmother, DiAnne Hutcherson (Wayne McDermott); and aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

A celebration of Jonny's life will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests that contributions be made to The Healing Place in Jonny's name to help other young adults fight this battle, before it is lost. Please visit www.thehealingplace.org

www.RattermanBrothers.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved