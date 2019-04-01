|
|
Jorge Torres Rivera
LaGrange - Jorge Torres Rivera, 64, of LaGrange, KY passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019.
He was born in Puerto Rico on May 5, 1954 to the late Luis Rivera and Theresa De Jesus.
Jorge was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He worked for TreeHouse as a Machine Operator for 8 years.
He was preceded in death by many siblings.
Left to cherish the memory of Jorge are his children; Daniel Torres (Marissa Hatfield), Joseph Torres, John Torres, and Jessica Torres, granddaughter; Kindra Torres, several brothers and sisters and extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Jorge at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, 706 W Jefferson St, LaGrange, KY, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11am with burial to follow at Valley of Rest. Visitation will be Monday evening at the funeral home from 4-8pm.
Please leave your online condolences for the family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 1, 2019