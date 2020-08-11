1/1
Jorgen Valsted
1945 - 2020
Louisville - 74, passed away on August 9, 2020. He was born on October 20, 1945 in Copenhagen, Denmark, to Paul Sr. and Erna Valsted. He emigrated to Chicago, IL in 1953, and moved to Louisville, KY in 1967. Jorgen served honorably in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He was a major supporter of Chicago pro sports, the Louisville Cardinals, and all motor sports. He was an avid collector of many things, and he loved to tinker. He was a proud and doting father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Jorgen was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Charlotte Weis Valsted; sons, Michael (Jennifer) and Paul (Stephanie); grandchildren, Arin, Patrick, Brenna, Ryan, Emma, and Arik; great-grandchildren, Ashton and Rolan; sisters, Inger (Mike) and Diana (Kevin); and brother, Paul Jr. (Maureen).

There will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of gifts and flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.








Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
