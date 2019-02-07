|
|
Jose Antonio Aponte
Louisville - March 27, 1953-February 5, 2019
65, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Episcopal Church Home with family at his side.
Joe was born in Brooklyn, New York and graduated from St. Francis Preparatory School. He left Pace University to pursue his passion for justice as a New York State police officer, as a private investigator, and as the Director of the Office of Professional Medical Conduct for New York State. After moving to Louisville with his family, Joe embarked on a fruitful career with the Kentucky Division of Insurance Fraud Investigation.
Joe led a fascinating life, a witty and colorful raconteur, Joe will be remembered for his humor and warmth. His love of music, dancing, shooting, and James Bond was only eclipsed by his love for his family, both legal and chosen, of whom he was immensely protective. Joe was a devoted father, grandfather, husband, and friend.
He is survived by his children, Ilana (Jason) and Charles (Arianna), wife, Paula, and his five grandchildren: Darren, Antonio, Ariana, Paloma, and Belen.
Funeral service will be held at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Saturday, February 9 at 12pm.
Visitation will be Saturday, 10am - 12 Noon.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr., Louisville, Ky. 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 7, 2019