Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Aponte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Antonio Aponte


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jose Antonio Aponte Obituary
Jose Antonio Aponte

Louisville - March 27, 1953-February 5, 2019

65, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Episcopal Church Home with family at his side.

Joe was born in Brooklyn, New York and graduated from St. Francis Preparatory School. He left Pace University to pursue his passion for justice as a New York State police officer, as a private investigator, and as the Director of the Office of Professional Medical Conduct for New York State. After moving to Louisville with his family, Joe embarked on a fruitful career with the Kentucky Division of Insurance Fraud Investigation.

Joe led a fascinating life, a witty and colorful raconteur, Joe will be remembered for his humor and warmth. His love of music, dancing, shooting, and James Bond was only eclipsed by his love for his family, both legal and chosen, of whom he was immensely protective. Joe was a devoted father, grandfather, husband, and friend.

He is survived by his children, Ilana (Jason) and Charles (Arianna), wife, Paula, and his five grandchildren: Darren, Antonio, Ariana, Paloma, and Belen.

Funeral service will be held at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Saturday, February 9 at 12pm.

Visitation will be Saturday, 10am - 12 Noon.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr., Louisville, Ky. 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.