Louisville - Giles, Joseph A., 87, of Louisville passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was a graduate of Flaget High School and a member of 187th Airborne Division in the Korean War. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, tending his garden and hanging with the neighbors. Joe spoiled all of his girls. Those left to cherish Joe's memory are his daughters, Cathy (Mark), Connie (Tom), Cindy (Jack), and Carol (Kevin); grandchildren, L.T. (Dynae), Scott (Jason), Ashley, Erica (Shane), Jessica, Kassie (Alan), Vanessa (Brian), and Jake (Ashley); and 16 great grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be Monday, August 26 at 10:00am at Evergreen Funeral Home, with burial following. Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe's name should be directed to the or Hosparus. Please visit www.evergreen-louisville.com to share your memories of Joe's with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019