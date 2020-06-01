Reverend Joseph A. "Doc" Lyon
1926 - 2020
Reverend Joseph A. "Doc" Lyon

Louisville - Reverend Joseph A. (Doc) Lyon

Born: April 20, 1926; Ordained: June 3, 1950; Died: June 1, 2020

Reverend Joseph A. (Doc) Lyon, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died on June 1, 2020, at the age of 94. Father Lyon, a native of Loretto, was baptized at Saint Francis of Assisi Church in St. Francis, Kentucky, and attended Loretto Elementary School and St. Francis High School (both In Loretto, Kentucky). He attended college and completed his seminary education at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Indiana.

Father Lyon served as Pastor at Church of the Annunciation, Shelbyville and Saint John ChrySOStom, Eminence, Saint Christopher, Radcliff, Saint Benedict, Lebanon Junction and Saint Clare Oratory, Colesburg, Saint Timothy, Louisville, and Our Lady of Mercy, Hodgenville; and, as Associate Pastor at Holy Cross, Louisville, Saint Helen, Louisville, Saint Mildred, Somerset, Saint Elizabeth of Hungary, Louisville, Saint Brigid, Vine Grove, Saint George, Louisville, and Saint Matthias, Louisville.

Father Lyon was pre-deceased by his parents, Joseph Herbert and Mabel (Cambron) Lyon, and brothers, Basil, Raphael, Henry, Father George OSR and Brother Brian CSC; two sisters, Grace Mattingly and Eunice Bowling. He is survived by his sister, Hazel Miles, and many nephews and nieces.

Visitation for Father Lyon will be Thursday, June 4, 2020, 4:00-8:00 p.m., Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation on Friday, June 5, 2020 will be open to the public from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, St. Francis, Kentucky. A private visitation and funeral Mass will follow. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Priests' Retirement Fund, c/o the Archdiocese of Louisville. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
JUN
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Church
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
