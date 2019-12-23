|
Joseph A. Vincent
Sellersburg, IN - 78, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and an Elder of New Life Church in Louisville. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents, Brise M. Vincent and Danzel M. Crawley; wife of 50 years, Jean Elizabeth Vincent; and brother-in-law, Doug Pitcock.
Joseph is survived by his daughter, Katharine (Kerry) Goodin; son, Michael (Dana) Vincent; grandchildren, Steven, Dylan, Brennen, Elyse, Eden, Carissa, Elivia, and Collin; brother, Richard (Marie) Vincent; sisters, Diane Wright, Lisa (Art) Wasson, and Julia Pitcock. He is also survived by a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at New Life Church, (3402 Goose Creek Road). His Funeral Service will be at 12:00 pm on Friday at the church with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019