Joseph "Joe" Alan Newton
Mt. Washington - Joseph "Joe" Alan Newton unexpectedly entered into eternal life on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of nearly 49 years, Marilynn Ice Newton; daughters, Terri Cottner (Jerry) & Tammi Hiemer (Steve); and his favorite hunting buddy, his son, Tim Newton (Toni); brother, Dennis Newton (Linda); sisters, Janet Keene (Pat), Paula Richardson (Jerry), Sandy Newton; brother-in-law, Mike Ice (Lynn); grandchildren Tyler Bedard, Justin & Aaron Cottner, Alex, Alyssa, Brent, & Braedyn Hiemer, and Chloe Newton; and many nephews, nieces, and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Newcomer, East Louisville Chapel (235 Juneau Drive). Per Joe's wishes the family has chosen cremation.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
