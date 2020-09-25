1/1
Joseph Alan "Joe" Newton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph "Joe" Alan Newton

Mt. Washington - Joseph "Joe" Alan Newton unexpectedly entered into eternal life on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of nearly 49 years, Marilynn Ice Newton; daughters, Terri Cottner (Jerry) & Tammi Hiemer (Steve); and his favorite hunting buddy, his son, Tim Newton (Toni); brother, Dennis Newton (Linda); sisters, Janet Keene (Pat), Paula Richardson (Jerry), Sandy Newton; brother-in-law, Mike Ice (Lynn); grandchildren Tyler Bedard, Justin & Aaron Cottner, Alex, Alyssa, Brent, & Braedyn Hiemer, and Chloe Newton; and many nephews, nieces, and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Newcomer, East Louisville Chapel (235 Juneau Drive). Per Joe's wishes the family has chosen cremation.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved