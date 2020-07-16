Joseph Anthony BorenLouisville - On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Joseph Boren, devoted husband, father of two, grandfather of eight, passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 68. He was born September 18, 1951 in Hardinsburg, Kentucky to the late Amos and Mary Cavins Boren.Spending almost all his life in Kentucky, Joe graduated from St Xavier High School and entered the military branch of the Marines. Recognizing his talents as a technician, Joe developed his workmanship in a few companies eventually starting his own successful business. Most notably, he married the love of his life, Patricia Keller, on May 1, 1976. They raised two amazing children, Amanda and Joey, and were gifted with granddaughters Brooklyn, Addison, Kaitlyn, Isabella and Audrey and grandsons Zachary, Xavier and Jett.Joe was a true conversationalist and a truly generous man. He engaged those around him with his gentle spirit and attentively listened to those who needed an ear. He only thought of himself after others, and radiated happiness when surrounded by family, friends and colleagues.His Catholic faith was always a constant.Joe was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Virginia Rickey, John Boren and Sarah Ann Koehler.He is survived by his wife Patricia, their children Amanda (Mike) and Joey (Tamara), and grandchildren, siblings Catherine (Edward) Wissel and David (Wanda) Boren, along with beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.Funeral services, a celebration of Joe's life and Catholic Mass, will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 10 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive, Louisville, KY with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Monday, July 20, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.