Joseph "Joe" Anthony Heil, Jr.
Louisville - Joseph "Joe" Anthony Heil, Jr., 68, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Joe was born in Louisville to the late Joseph, Sr. and Elizabeth "Betty" Heil. He was a retired food broker where he was loved by all with whom he came in contact with. Joe was very passionate about his faith, family, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Heil; his parents, Joseph and Betty Heil, brother, Paul; son-in-law, Mark; and grandson, Darrell. Left to cherish Joe's memory are his wife, Jeanne Heil; Jeanne's children Peyton (Mindy) and Anna Applegate; his step-children Donita Allen, Tina Kremer (Greg), Terry Bogard, Shirlene Dunn (Dwight), Donnie Buschermohle; sister, Kathy Dapkus (Paul); brothers David (Martha), Steve (Susie) and Rick (Ruth), and a sister-in-law, Tracy Heil; 12 grandchildren; 15 ½ great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews,
Funeral Mass for Joe will be at 10 AM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road in Louisville. The live stream Mass can be accessed at: stmm.org or watched on Youtube. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, with a prayer service being held at 6:00.
Due to COVID-19, the family asks that everyone who comes to the visitation and Funeral Mass follow social distancing guidelines, wear masks and that no food be allowed in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children, University of Kentucky Dance Blue, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.