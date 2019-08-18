|
|
Joseph Anthony Henehan III
Louisville - 61, passed away August 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 8, 1957 in Louisville, Ky to the late Joseph Anthony, Jr. and Eileen Green Henehan.
Survivors include wife, Betty Jo Henehan; son, William J. Henehan (Emily Donnelly); daughter, Nicole M. Smiley (Dennis); grandson, Asher Smiley; siblings: Lynn Wilkerson, Kathy Ratterman (Bob), Carole Brutscher (Tony), Brad Henehan; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, KY 40205.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to WFPK Radio or St. X Alumni.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019