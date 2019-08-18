Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Henehan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Anthony Henehan Iii


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Anthony Henehan Iii Obituary
Joseph Anthony Henehan III

Louisville - 61, passed away August 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 8, 1957 in Louisville, Ky to the late Joseph Anthony, Jr. and Eileen Green Henehan.

Survivors include wife, Betty Jo Henehan; son, William J. Henehan (Emily Donnelly); daughter, Nicole M. Smiley (Dennis); grandson, Asher Smiley; siblings: Lynn Wilkerson, Kathy Ratterman (Bob), Carole Brutscher (Tony), Brad Henehan; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, KY 40205.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to WFPK Radio or St. X Alumni.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now