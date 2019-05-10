|
|
Joseph Anthony Nash
Louisville - Joseph Anthony Nash, 61, of Louisville, KY went to be with his Lord and Savior after a long struggle with cancer on May 8, 2019. Joe was born to Marita (Schweiger) and Harry Nash on December 20, 1957 in Chicago, IL. He was wed to Denise (Olinick) Nash on March 17, 1979 in Louisville, KY. Joe devoted his working life to Derby City Litho, a family owned and operated business, for more than 40 years. Joe was a devoted husband, loving father, loyal brother and beloved Grampster. Joe is survived by his spouse, Denise Nash; daughters, Julia (Bradley) Wheeldon, Marci (Matthew) Smith, and Abigail (Eric) McClish; siblings, Mary Ann (Paul) Osting, Harry (Lynn) Nash, Pat (Donna) Nash, Jerry (Trish) Nash, David (Rebecca) Nash; grandchildren, Caleb, Austin, & Sadie Wheeldon; Raegan, Beau, & Pearl Smith and Baby McClish on the way.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Ln, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-7pm on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude's Hospital or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Your love of life and your faith will continue on by all those who knew you. We love you always.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 10, 2019