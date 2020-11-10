1/1
Joseph Anthony Vittitoe Sr.
1935 - 2020
Joseph Anthony Vittitoe, Sr.

Louisville - age 85, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1935 to his late parents, Chester and Sue Vittitoe. He proudly served in the U.S. Airforce during the Korean War. He retired from Phillip Morris, was a parishioner at Incarnation Catholic Church, a square dancer for Kentuckiana Singles, and a member of Parents Without Partners.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Ed Vittitoe, Jerry Vittitoe, Mike Vittitoe, Louise Mulhall, and Norma Lashley.

He is survived by his children, Joey Vittitoe (Judy), Chris Vittitoe (Susan), and Cathy Vittitoe; brother, Donnie Vittitoe; grandchildren, Branden Vittitoe, Sam Toohey, Christina Vittitoe; special friend, Katie Zwilling; and several-great-grandchildren.

His Funeral Mass will be at 10 AM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace, Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation will be from 2 - 8 PM on Thursday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Heartsong Memory Care and Hosparus Health for taking such good care of Joseph.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org/donate).






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Incarnation Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
