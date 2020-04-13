|
Joseph Averitt Wright
Louisville - Joseph Averitt Wright, 75, entered Eternal Life Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Joe was born in Lebanon, Kentucky as one of eight children to the late Frederick and Anna Wright. He met and eventually married the love of his life, Bettye Logsdon, in the summer of 1973. He provided for his family as an industrial maintenance electrician and fondly recalled his time spent working for G.E.
Joe was a man of faith and a devout Catholic. He was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus member and cherished his council affiliations through St. Gabriel the Archangel. He leaves a legacy of love and will be remembered affectionately as a loving Husband, Dad, and Papa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Martha Ann Elder, Rosemary Wright, Minnie Ida Mudd, Anne Votaw, Pauline Clay Wright, and Kathleen Marie Wright; and brother, Freddy Wright.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Bettye Logsdon Wright; son James A. Wright (Dana); daughter, Anna Mary McMullen (Randy); and Papa's pride and joy, his grandchildren, Evelyn, Joshua, Samuel, Isabel Wright, and Aiden and Ava McMullen.
A private visitation and service were held at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, with burial in Calvary Cemetery. A memorial mass in his honor will be celebrated at St. Gabriel the Archangel, and will be celebrated at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mass of the Air. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020