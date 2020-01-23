|
Joseph B. Flaherty
Louisville - Joesph B Flaherty 75, passed away at home January 21,2020 surrounded by family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Clemma Flaherty and siblings Donnie, Wayne, Eddie, Brenda and Cathy.
Joe , our eternal teenager will be missed for his wit and infectious humor.
He is survived by his loving wife Connie and her daughters Melanie and Stacey, his beloved dog Maggie, siblings Mary, Becky,Mike and Steve and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of life is planned for a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Downs Syndrome of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020