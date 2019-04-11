Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
SS. Simon & Jude Catholic Church
4335 Hazelwood Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph B. Reed

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph B. Reed Obituary
Joseph B. Reed

Louisville - Joseph B. Reed 85, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

He was a retired General Electric employee and a member of SS. Simon & Jude Catholic Church. Joseph loved to fish, golf, boating on the lake and was an avid U of L fan.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Sharon Kincaid.

Survivors include his wife the former Lucy Brown, sons Michael (Vickey), Charles (Kathy), Richard (Lois) and Brian Reed, two sisters Connie Casey and Shirley Lewis, 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Funeral Mass 10 AM Saturday, SS. Simon & Jude Catholic Church, 4335 Hazelwood Ave., with burial at St. Andrews Cemetery. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now