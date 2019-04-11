|
|
Joseph B. Reed
Louisville - Joseph B. Reed 85, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
He was a retired General Electric employee and a member of SS. Simon & Jude Catholic Church. Joseph loved to fish, golf, boating on the lake and was an avid U of L fan.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Sharon Kincaid.
Survivors include his wife the former Lucy Brown, sons Michael (Vickey), Charles (Kathy), Richard (Lois) and Brian Reed, two sisters Connie Casey and Shirley Lewis, 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral Mass 10 AM Saturday, SS. Simon & Jude Catholic Church, 4335 Hazelwood Ave., with burial at St. Andrews Cemetery. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019