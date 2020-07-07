Joseph Brandon DenhamShepherdsville - Age 54, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Mr. Denham was born on December 18, 1965 in Louisville, Ky. Among those that preceded him in death are his father, Larry Denham, and nephew, Cameron Cannon. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Ronda Denham; step-children, Kevin Boston (Jamie), Natalie Boston (Dave), and Christian Boston (Ashley); grandchildren, Angel, Kevin, Autumn, Eric, Caiden, and Phoenix; mother, Barbara Denham; sister, Lori Denham; niece, Sophie Cannon; and a host of other family and friends. The family has chosen cremation. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.