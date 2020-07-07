1/
Joseph Brandon Denham
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Brandon Denham

Shepherdsville - Age 54, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Mr. Denham was born on December 18, 1965 in Louisville, Ky. Among those that preceded him in death are his father, Larry Denham, and nephew, Cameron Cannon. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Ronda Denham; step-children, Kevin Boston (Jamie), Natalie Boston (Dave), and Christian Boston (Ashley); grandchildren, Angel, Kevin, Autumn, Eric, Caiden, and Phoenix; mother, Barbara Denham; sister, Lori Denham; niece, Sophie Cannon; and a host of other family and friends. The family has chosen cremation. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

www.subfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved