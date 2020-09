Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Bruce "OG" Mattox



Louisville - 63, passed away September 5, 2020. He is survived by his siblings, Linda, Karen, Sandra and Robin Mattox, Bridget Mattox-Bennett and Stephanie Mattox-Anderson.



Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday at Moore Temple COGIC, 2315 W. Broadway with funeral on Saturday at 1pm at the church; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home









