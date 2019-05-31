Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Athanasius Church
5915 Outer Loop
Joseph Bryan Mattingly Jr.


1937 - 2019
Joseph Bryan Mattingly Jr. Obituary
Joseph Bryan Mattingly, Jr.

Louisville - Joseph Bryan Mattingly, Jr., 82, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Nazareth Home.

He was born in Loretto, KY, a son of the late Joseph Bryan Mattingly, Sr. and Mary Bridget Russell Mattingly. Joe was an employee of General Electric where he retired as a supervisor. Upon his retirement from GE, Joe drove for Toby Tours and was a greeter at Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road. Joe was a veteran of the US Army and he was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Margaret, and five siblings, Eudora Walker, Joseph Reuben Mattingly, Theresa Benita Lamkin, Charles David Mattingly and Mary Frances Conn.

He enjoyed tinkering in its highest form. Nothing went to waste and anything broken could be fixed or repurposed into another useful item. If only reality TV had been in the early years. Watching University of Kentucky sports was a love/hate pastime, but he was devoted. He took great pride in creating a beautiful landscape.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Mattingly; children, Amanda Zoeller (Dominic), Manette Gutterman (Mike), Theresa Sarkis (John), and Charles Mudd, Jr. (Leisha); siblings, William Simeon Mattingly, Emma J. Miles, Mary B. Mattingly, and Ann Sophia Barr; six grandchildren, Shelby and Morgan Zoeller, Grant and Gibson Gutterman, Tyler and Nicholas Sarkis.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1st at St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop. Burial with Military Honors will be held at 10 a.m. Monday for immediate family members at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Nazareth Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 31, 2019
