E M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home
120 West Maple Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 282-1356
Jeffersonville - JOSEPH M. BYERS, age 92 passed away, Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Baptist Health Floyd. He retired from Reynolds Metal as their head cost accountant. He was a WWII Army Veteran. He was a Boy Scout leader and was a member the Elks Club. At U of L he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity and the Woodcock Society. He was a member and an Elder of First Christian Church.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Lou Ewing Byers of Jeffersonville, IN.; son, Stephen E. Byers and his wife Connie of Louisville, KY.; daughter, LuAnn B. Avery and her husband Duard, Jr. of Jeffersonville, IN.; grandchildren, Evan P. Byers and his wife Paige, Brittany P. Avery, S. Brooke Avery, Troy B. Avery and J. Brett Avery.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John S. Byers Sr. and Lula Layman Byers, 2 sisters and 1 brother.

Mr. Byers' funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at First Christian Church. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at E. M. Coots Funeral Home and Saturday after 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
