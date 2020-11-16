Joseph "Joe" Byron LaymanLouisville - 81, returned home to our Heavenly Father Saturday, November 14, 2020, from his earthly home in Bullitt County, KY.He was a selfless public servant along with who he always referred to as his "600 brothers" on the Louisville Fire Department.He was preceded in death by his parents, William Winfred and Thelma Layman and brother William Vernon Layman. He is survived by his loving wife Pauline Craven (Paula) Layman, his son Allen Layman and daughter-in-law Heather Layman, his daughter Shannon Layman and Son-in-law Duke Fowler, his brother Michael Milburn (Mike) Layman, his sister-in-law Suzanne Smith, and his 6 grandchildren, Kourtney Ashby, Wessley Ashby, Kaitlyn Ashby, William Ashby, Isadora (Dori) Layman, and Emilia (Millie) Layman, and several nieces and nephews.Visitation is 1 - 8 pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road. Funeral Mass will be Friday, 10 am at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace. His burial will take place on Tuesday, November 24, at 2 pm in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff, KY. In lieu of flowers please make a kind donation to Hosparus.