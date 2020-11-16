1/1
Joseph Byron "Joe" Layman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph "Joe" Byron Layman

Louisville - 81, returned home to our Heavenly Father Saturday, November 14, 2020, from his earthly home in Bullitt County, KY.

He was a selfless public servant along with who he always referred to as his "600 brothers" on the Louisville Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Winfred and Thelma Layman and brother William Vernon Layman. He is survived by his loving wife Pauline Craven (Paula) Layman, his son Allen Layman and daughter-in-law Heather Layman, his daughter Shannon Layman and Son-in-law Duke Fowler, his brother Michael Milburn (Mike) Layman, his sister-in-law Suzanne Smith, and his 6 grandchildren, Kourtney Ashby, Wessley Ashby, Kaitlyn Ashby, William Ashby, Isadora (Dori) Layman, and Emilia (Millie) Layman, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 1 - 8 pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road. Funeral Mass will be Friday, 10 am at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace. His burial will take place on Tuesday, November 24, at 2 pm in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff, KY. In lieu of flowers please make a kind donation to Hosparus.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved