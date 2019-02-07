Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Bitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph C. "Bud" Bitzer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph C. "Bud" Bitzer Obituary
Joseph C. "Bud" Bitzer

Louisville - Joseph C. "Bud" Bitzer 86 passed away Thursday January 24, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was a United States Marine Corp Veteran, retired from Ford Motor Company, and a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Caroline Bitzer; sons, John Craig (Tammy) and Joseph Todd (Patty) Bitzer; grandsons, Tyler and Kolt Bitzer; brother, Pete Bitzer; sister, Lily Sexton; in laws, Russell and Mary Duffy; and many nieces and nephews.

Bud's funeral service was held February 2, 2019 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Bud can be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville.

Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.