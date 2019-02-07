|
Joseph C. "Bud" Bitzer
Louisville - Joseph C. "Bud" Bitzer 86 passed away Thursday January 24, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was a United States Marine Corp Veteran, retired from Ford Motor Company, and a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Caroline Bitzer; sons, John Craig (Tammy) and Joseph Todd (Patty) Bitzer; grandsons, Tyler and Kolt Bitzer; brother, Pete Bitzer; sister, Lily Sexton; in laws, Russell and Mary Duffy; and many nieces and nephews.
Bud's funeral service was held February 2, 2019 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Bud can be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 7, 2019