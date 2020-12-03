1/1
Joseph C. "Bunker" Clinard
1934 - 2020
Joseph C. "Bunker" Clinard

Bardstwon - Joseph C. "Bunker" Clinard, 86, of Bardstown passed away Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born January 15, 1934 in Louisville, retired from Kroger and Tri Venture Marketing, was a member of St. Xavier Alumni Association Class of 1952, an Army Veteran, and a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia L. "Ginny" Clinard; parents, Thomas Kelly Clinard Sr. and Olga Clinard; brother, Thomas Kelly Clinard Jr.; sister, Helen Clinard; and son-in-law, Joseph Carl Walker Sr.

He is survived by three daughters, Angela Walker of Bardstown, Lori (Dennis) Comella of Louisville, and Kelly (Jim) Mahon of Liberty Township, Ohio; four grandchildren, Joe Carl Walker Jr., Drew Mahon, Avery Mahon, and Nick Comella; sister, Ada Feldman of Bradenton, Florida; and many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

A private burial will be held at St. Thomas Cemetery with Rev. Jason Harris officiating.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Thomas Cemetery Fund and/or Home of the Innocents.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
