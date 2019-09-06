|
|
Joseph C. "Hank" Howlett
Louisville - 93, passed away September 5, 2019 after a long battle with COPD.
Hank was born on April 20, 1926 in Louisville to the late Clyde and Lorena Howlett. He served our country during WWII while enlisted in the U.S. Navy and retired as a Captain from the Louisville Fire Department. Hank lived a full life and always enjoyed helping others. He will be missed by his family. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, traveling and bowling. He was the past president of Prime Timers Bowling Leagues, coached little league in Fairdale. Hank attended St. Jerome Church; where he helped in the building of the church and school. He also worked with the Boy Scouts.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son James Wickline and his two sisters. Here to carry on his memory are his wife of 68 years, Mildred Howlett; daughter, Judy Pope (Stephen); grandchildren, Aaron Pope (Mandy), Andrew Pope, Amy Mears (Justin)and Christina Patterson; and his great grandson, Gavin.
Visitation will take place from 2-8pm on Sunday, September 8th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service honoring Hank will take place at 12pm on Monday, September 9th, with visitation starting at 11am at the funeral home, with the burial following in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family kindly requests that expressions of sympathy be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019