Joseph Carroll Lamkin
Louisville - Joseph Carroll Lamkin, 77, entered Eternal Life Friday, December 4, 2020.
Joseph Carroll was born in Raywick, Kentucky to the late Thomas and Regina Lamkin. He was retired from Philip Morris International and served his country in the United States Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Mary Catherine Lamkin, Francis Howard Lamkin, Margaret Jean Blair, and Nancy Rose Lamkin.
Survivors include his brother, Maurice Lamkin (Rita), and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private visitation and funeral will be held at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
