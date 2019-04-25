Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
4211 Jim Hawkins Dr.
View Map
Louisville - 90, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline; grandsons, Joshua Carta & Lucas Carta; brother, Tony Carta; sister, Helen Abby.

He was a member of the 1946 graduating class of St. Xavier High School. He worked for Stewart Dry Goods and St. Luke Catholic Church. He also was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church. He was an avid sports fan and could talk forever about any and every sport. He enjoyed playing softball and bowling. He loved watching his sons & grandsons play softball. He was a UofL fan.

Left to cherish his memory, his children, Patty McAllister (Don), Joe Carta (Phyllis), Alan Carta (Patty), Jerry Carta (Pam), Darryl Carta (Kelly), & Paul Carta (Mendy); brother, Eugene Carta (Delores); sister, Bettye Mattingly; 13 grandchildren & 20 great-grandchildren.

Visitation Friday, April 26, 2019 12-8pm at Arch L Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Funeral Mass Saturday, April 27, 2019 10am at St. Luke Catholic Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Dr. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Special thanks goes to the staff and sisters that provided love, care, and prayers continuously at Nazareth Home-Clifton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Luke Catholic Church or WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
