Joseph Charles CissellLouisville - Joseph Charles Cissell of Louisville passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020, just two days shy of his 90th birthday.He was born October 28, 1930 in a cabin on their family farm in Marion County, KY a son of Thomas Jessie Cissell and Mary Lucille Newton Cissell.Charles was a custodian for the Catholic School System through the Archdiocese of Louisville. He started his career at St. Margaret Mary, moving onto St. Albert the Great and finally retiring after several years from St. Francis of Assissi.Charles was an accomplished musician, playing the guitar, the harmonica and piano. Not able to read the music, all his God given talent was learned by ear. He also loved to write songs, winning awards for some, his most favorite being the Love of Billy and Jennie.Not only was Charles gifted with musical talent, but also with a green thumb. He was a true gardener, working with his flower beds and tending to his vegetable garden, producing some of the most delicious vegetables.Charles was very strong in his faith, attending church regularly, starting and ending each day with a prayer. He loved a good estate sale, building, buying and refurnishing antiques to sell for others to enjoy in their homes.Charles is preceded in death by a son and daughter in law, David and Judy Cissell.He is survived by his children, Mark (Pam), Rodger (Rita) of Elizabethtown, Matthew (Lynn) of Pewee Valley, Rosemary Cissell, Ursula Schultz (Tim) of Clarksville, Angela Meisenhelder (Richard) of Mt. Washington and Anna Cissell. He is also survived by ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and a brother and sister in law, Leon and Mary Lou Cissell.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to The Archdiocese of Louisville.