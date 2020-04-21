|
|
Joseph Charles "Joe" D'Antoni, Sr.
Louisville - Joseph Charles "Joe" D'Antoni, Sr. passed peacefully on April 21, 2020. Joe was born in Natchez, MS on September 15, 1932. Joe was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Natchez, MS; a graduate of the University of Notre Dame where he earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree; served in the Army as a Second Lieutenant; and retired from a life-long profession in the oil and gas business.
Joe is preceded in death by his son William Girard "Bill", his parents John and Genevieve, and his siblings Paul, John Jr., and Mary Rose.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Prudence "Pruicy"; his children Laura, Richard (Kay Williams), Joseph Charles Jr. "Joe Jr.", Robert "Bob"(Kimber), John (Trish Hughes), Jean Marie Deskins (Lowell); his daughter-in-law Traci Eiker D'Antoni; his grandchildren Tyler Deskins, Ann Deskins Porta (Michael), Charles Deskins, Richard II, Jennifer Montgomery (Hobart), Caroline, Zach and Jake; and his great grandchildren Hobart Montgomery V "Finn" and McKinley Kate Porta.
Services for Joe will be held at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road was entrusted with arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the at 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or online at www.kidney.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020