Joseph Charles "Joe" D'Antoni, Sr.Louisville - Joseph Charles "Joe" D'Antoni, Sr. , 87, passed peacefully on April 21, 2020. Joe's funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on July 2 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service in the multi-purpose room at the church. The burial will be in Calvary Cemetery directly following mass.Joe's full obitaury and funeral live stream information can be found on RattermanBrothers.com