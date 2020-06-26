Joseph Charles "Joe" D'Antoni, Sr.
Louisville - Joseph Charles "Joe" D'Antoni, Sr. , 87, passed peacefully on April 21, 2020. Joe's funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on July 2 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service in the multi-purpose room at the church. The burial will be in Calvary Cemetery directly following mass.
Joe's full obitaury and funeral live stream information can be found on RattermanBrothers.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.