Joseph Cleasant

Joseph Cleasant Obituary
Joseph Cleasant

Louisville - 62, Transitioned over to be with the Lord Peacefully on December 23, 2019.

He was a Faithful member of Living Faith Christian Ministries.

He is survived by loving wife; Deborah Cleasant, 4 children; Debora Young, Dyeisha Smith (Ronald), Christian Cleasant (Cierra) and Antwan Slaughter, 6 siblings; 6 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral: 12 noon Saturday at his church 2330 Algonquin Parkway, Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery, Visitation; 10-12 noon Saturday at the church.

G. C. Williams in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
