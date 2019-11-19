Services
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
1942 - 2019
Joseph D'Aurora Obituary
Joseph D'Aurora

New Albany, Indiana - November 18, 2019

Joseph D'Aurora, 76 years of age, died Monday November 18th, 2019 with his family at his side. He was born December 6th, 1942 in Steubenville, Ohio to the late Vito and Yolando (Lucci) D'Aurora, and was a retired commercial Airline Pilot/Captain after 36 years of service with the old United Airlines. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Anthony D'Aurora.

Survivors include: Wife of 20 years Vicki (Gibson) D'Aurora. Two children; David Alan D'Aurora (Roaby), and Anne Katherine D'Aurora. Sister Anna Marie Stolic (Paul), brother Vito D'Aurora, sister-in-law Patti D'Aurora and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm Thursday November 21st, and after 10:00 am Friday November 22nd, at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 East Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana. His Funeral Service will be at12:00 noon Friday in the Kraft Spring St. Chapel with burial to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park. Expressions to: The 911 Shanksville PA Memorial Fund.

Online condolences may be made to: www.kraftfuneralservice.net.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
