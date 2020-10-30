Joseph Daniel Harrett
Louisville - Joseph Daniel Harrett, 30, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Born in Louisville on September 7, 1990, he was a 2008 graduate of DeSales High School.
Daniel is survived by his parents, Steve and Donna Harrett; his brother, Stephen Zachary Harrett (Lauren); niece, Eleanor Riley Harrett and a host of extended family and friends.
Daniel had a big heart and was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend.
Visitation will be at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, Monday, November 2nd from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, followed by the funeral service at noon. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
.