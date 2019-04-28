|
|
Joseph David George
Louisville - Joseph David George, 52, of Jeffersontown passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Jewish Hospital. Born in Union City, TN, he was a Trim Carpenter by trade.
Preceded in death by his parents John White and Patricia Walker Aulbach.
He is survived by his stepfather Anthony M. Aulbach; brother John George; sister Julie George; and his
many friends and J-Town neighbors.
A memorial service for Joe will be held at a later date.
Online condolences www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019